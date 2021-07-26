11.98V on 12V Rail for Brand New PSU?

Been a long time since I read up on power supplies in depth, but LTT and others have recommended the Seasonic Focus SGX-650 for my ITX build, so I got it and finished the build this weekend.
I'm looking at the various meters and from what I remember you should generally have 12V or (slightly) above available on the system. I've never not had a power supply read 12V on the 12V rail except this one.. the 5V and 3V's are fine.
Am I in for trouble here / should I replace it? My readings were at idle. It doesn't seem to budge much under load up or down. Wall power is all good, other systems are not having issues.
Thoughts?
I'm looking at the various meters and from what I remember you should generally have 12V or (slightly) above available on the system. I've never not had a power supply read 12V on the 12V rail except this one.. the 5V and 3V's are fine.
Am I in for trouble here / should I replace it? My readings were at idle. It doesn't seem to budge much under load up or down. Wall power is all good, other systems are not having issues.
Thoughts?