11.98V on 12V Rail for Brand New PSU?

Been a long time since I read up on power supplies in depth, but LTT and others have recommended the Seasonic Focus SGX-650 for my ITX build, so I got it and finished the build this weekend.



I'm looking at the various meters and from what I remember you should generally have 12V or (slightly) above available on the system. I've never not had a power supply read 12V on the 12V rail except this one.. the 5V and 3V's are fine.



Am I in for trouble here / should I replace it? My readings were at idle. It doesn't seem to budge much under load up or down. Wall power is all good, other systems are not having issues.



Thoughts?