11.98V on 12V Rail for Brand New PSU?

rewted

Been a long time since I read up on power supplies in depth, but LTT and others have recommended the Seasonic Focus SGX-650 for my ITX build, so I got it and finished the build this weekend.

I'm looking at the various meters and from what I remember you should generally have 12V or (slightly) above available on the system. I've never not had a power supply read 12V on the 12V rail except this one.. the 5V and 3V's are fine.

Am I in for trouble here / should I replace it? My readings were at idle. It doesn't seem to budge much under load up or down. Wall power is all good, other systems are not having issues.

Thoughts?
 
rewted

I've also never used Seasonic directly branded (I'm sure they OEM'd for someone) so a little out of my depth.
 
NattyKathy

20mV is an absolutely tiny deviation from 12V, it'll be fine. Now if it were 200mV low that could be an issue but 11.98V is within spec.
 
rewted

Figured, just thinking something brand new shouldn't be out of spec at all IMHO and if anyone else that has this PSU could chime in with their experience.
 
NattyKathy

The ATX standard allows for a +/-5% tolerance range on the 12V rail, 11.98V is not outside of spec. That's only -0.16% difference from 12V; unless it drops enormously under load, it's fine. Personally I've never had a PSU that is exactly 12.00V, always a few tens of mV high or low. Not saying it doesn't happen but expecting exact voltage down to two decimal places from a consumer electronic box is unrealistic IMO
 
