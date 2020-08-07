10th Gen CPU's - Shortage or Demand causing almost instant sell outs?

I've been trying to acquire a 10600K CPU for a while now, but as many have also found it's proving difficult to acquire one for MSRP, and not some jacked up price from a third party reseller, that being if anyone has any stock to begin with.This afternoon I just randomly refreshed a Newegg 10600k browser tab that I had left open from this morning. And, bam! It was in stock. I couldn't click fast enough through the purchase menu's and got the order confirmed. Well about a minute later I refreshed the Newegg 10600k page out of curiosity and it was "Out of stock" again... really...? That fast!? About 30 seconds later I refreshed again, this time it was in stock from a 3rd party reseller, selling for $100 above MSRP. Well at least I one one for MSRPSo what's the deal? Are they really selling out that fast? And is it a manufacturing shortage or just a huge demand for the 10th gen chips? Or are they selling out to 3rd party resellers and being reposted almost immediately?