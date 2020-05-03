10mm Silicone Insert for 14mm PETG Tubing...Inner Bends Kinking

Hi Guys,

Working on my first custom loop. I am having an issue with my bends. I am finding that my outside bend is perfect but my inner bend is not so good. It is either flattening out or kinking

and not giving me a nice 90 deg bend. It seems to me that the silicone insert is not supporting the inner diameter. I have tried free hand and using a 90 deg mandrel with the same results.

One thing I did do is decrease the heat gun temp down to 175C / 350 F and it is still giving me the same results.

I am wondering whether the silicone insert should not be say 12 mm to bend 14 mm tubing. Can anyone who has experience with PETG tubing give me some advise on this issue. I am using a 10mm silicone insert for 14mm PETG.

I have watched some tutorials on bending and I'm taking my time and not forcing the bend or using any speed to so the inner bend kinking is puzzling.

Thanks Guys.