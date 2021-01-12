10gb sfp+ card for esxi 7

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 856
so I have 4 machines on 10gb through an hp procurve 6400cl into a Brocade FCX648S and out onto my 1gb network...
now life was peachy...
server 2019
Windows 10 x2
ESXI 6.7
ESXI 6.7
upgraded one esxi box to esxi 7 and my old card is no longer supported, thus no 10gb...
now i thought maybe to get a newer sfp+ card and put in my esxi 7 box...
if I do that... i could connect it to the brocade but I do not know what I need. I have 4 ports across the top.
what module would i put in there?
just looked through my parts stash and found a cable...
HP 10GbE SFP+ 5m DAC
p/n: 537965-001
so that plugged into one of the 4 ports with no issue... sweet.. so now just need a regular 1 port 10GbE sfp+ card?
what budget card do you recommend for esxi 7...
I know nothing about enterprise switches...
