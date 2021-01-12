10gb sfp+ card for esxi 7

T

TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
856
so I have 4 machines on 10gb through an hp procurve 6400cl into a Brocade FCX648S and out onto my 1gb network...

now life was peachy...

server 2019
Windows 10 x2
ESXI 6.7
ESXI 6.7

upgraded one esxi box to esxi 7 and my old card is no longer supported, thus no 10gb...

now i thought maybe to get a newer sfp+ card and put in my esxi 7 box...
if I do that... i could connect it to the brocade but I do not know what I need. I have 4 ports across the top.
what module would i put in there?

just looked through my parts stash and found a cable...
HP 10GbE SFP+ 5m DAC
p/n: 537965-001
so that plugged into one of the 4 ports with no issue... sweet.. so now just need a regular 1 port 10GbE sfp+ card?
what budget card do you recommend for esxi 7...
I know nothing about enterprise switches...
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,983
When using a dac you may run into compatibility issues, so I'd find an HP branded 10Gb card that the DAC specifically works with. That should eliminate any issues from the nic and the dac. Then it would only leave the Brocade.

Lovely setup btw! (y)
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,762
intel X520, can be had on Ebay for sub $50. - got one sitting in my ESXi 7.01 box now and working great, also some Emulex HP branded ones work fine also, will get a screen cap once my box is backup shortly.
 
