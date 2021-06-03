10980XE - equivalent to SoC Voltage? (Not stable with 128G)

Fighting a really odd issue before I give up and RMA the board or replace it with something different. This acts JUST like a Ryzen system at maximum RAM unless you bump the SoC voltage, so that's why I'm asking. Details:



Specs:

10980XE @ stock (default motherboard optimizations)

x299 Designare 10G

128G Corsair Dominator RGB @ XMP: 3600, 4x32G

RTX 3080

BeQuiet! 1200W

280MM AIO (for the moment - temps stay in the upper-60s on non-AVX workloads)



Initially, I had a bad video card (6800XT) - tested it in multiple systems, definitely did NOT work, so sent that in for RMA. Swapped in the 3080 that I'd been meaning to give to a friend to get me going for now.

Since then, had all sorts of crashing issues. Sometimes XMP would drop and BIOS would reset to default on a reboot. Windows would BSOD (service exception, IRQ less than or equal, etc) - so I tested the RAM. Threw errors. Reseated all of it - passed Memtest 3 full passes just fine. Prime95 non-AVX ran for 12 hours - fine. Fire up a 3d workload - 50% chance of an immediate crash. Hell, 3dMark wouldn't even load. Set RAM to non-XMP. Sometimes crash, sometimes not. Turn off all BIOS optimizations - sometimes crash, sometimes not (3dmark still wouldn't load).



Finally yanked it down to one stick. Everything runs perfectly.

Turn on XMP, perfect

Turn on core optimizations, perfect



Only oddity is that it's SLOW (temps are fine, but we're getting ~10k on TimeSpy with a 3080, when it should be... faster for a 3080 and 10980XE, I believe, even in single channel mode).



Testing now with one stick - will put in a second shortly, then a third and so on. The way it's acting though is JUST like my x399/sTRX40/x570 boards at the maximum ram capacities, unless you bumped the SoC voltage up. Is there any such concept on the Intel HEDT side?



Latest BIOS, drivers, etc. Been testing over and over again for 4 days now till I figured the one stick trick.