I think my 9900k is anything but slow.

Would I buy it today? Why not. 10900k is €200 more expensive than 9900k.

8c/16t at 5ghz all core is good enough for the next 5 years. I'll upgrade to 20c/40t once they reach past 5ghz which should be within 5 years.

This is just marketing and this "der8auer" can suck it.