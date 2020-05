In single threaded performance the 10900k @ 5.3Ghz on a core or 2 or more is just a 14++++ no real new tech + PCIe 3.0. It will be king for gaming like the 9900k was. Same way the 7980XE is same sh*T as a 10980XE but higher clocks and USB 3.2 support and Turbo Boost 3.0... sighs.