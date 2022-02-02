10850K CPU Fan Speeds up randomly

I have a 10850k with a x63 kraken. I noticed each time I game/anything intensive, the CPU fans speed up, slow down, then repeats this for a while randomly.
I do not have the system overclocked and I adjusted Q fan settings from auto to PWM to DC and same results. Any suggestions? I was hoping to keep this system relatively quiet.
System:
10850k
x63 kraken
Asus Maximus Xii hero
RTX 3080 MSI gaming z
Corsair Vengeance low profile 3600
1000Hx Corsair
980 ssd samsung
meshify 2 case
