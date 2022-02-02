10850K CPU Fan Speeds up randomly

x3nzox said: I have a 10850k with a x63 kraken. I noticed each time I game/anything intensive, the CPU fans speed up, slow down, then repeats this for a while randomly.



I do not have the system overclocked and I adjusted Q fan settings from auto to PWM to DC and same results. Any suggestions? I was hoping to keep this system relatively quiet.



System:

10850k

x63 kraken

Asus Maximus Xii hero

RTX 3080 MSI gaming z

Corsair Vengeance low profile 3600

1000Hx Corsair

980 ssd samsung

meshify 2 case Click to expand...

set a custom fan curve. set it at ~25 flat until ~55* then ramp to 100% at ~80, something like that. the aio can handle the little blips, just need it to ramp up under loads.*you can use something to find the "blip" temps and set it a few c above.