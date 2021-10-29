10850K + 3090. Corsair RM850x or EVGA 1000 G6?

Both are on sale right now, with the Corsair coming in quite a bit cheaper.



The Corsair is $112 right now direct, plus $13 off with the Honey app for a total of $99. Free shipping. 10 year warranty.



The EVGA is $144 after associate code with free shipping. $45 more, for a slightly higher quality power supply and 150 more watts.



I plan to keep this for at least 5 years, and will be upgrading to the next flagship 4090 etc when it releases. I'm sure 850w will be enough, but part of me is thinking wtf not, spend the extra $45 for peace of mind, since my PC total is going to be over $3000.



Thanks.