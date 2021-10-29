10850K + 3090. Corsair RM850x or EVGA 1000 G6?

mazeroth

Both are on sale right now, with the Corsair coming in quite a bit cheaper.

The Corsair is $112 right now direct, plus $13 off with the Honey app for a total of $99. Free shipping. 10 year warranty.

The EVGA is $144 after associate code with free shipping. $45 more, for a slightly higher quality power supply and 150 more watts.

I plan to keep this for at least 5 years, and will be upgrading to the next flagship 4090 etc when it releases. I'm sure 850w will be enough, but part of me is thinking wtf not, spend the extra $45 for peace of mind, since my PC total is going to be over $3000.

Thanks.
 
hititnquitit

Id research ocp failures for them before you pull the trigger. If you don't find anything significant for either, id probably go with the EVGA for the extra wattage and painless cs. Either should be fine tho.
 
