1080ti ftw3 hybrid overclock, benchmarks not changing?

I'm using precision x1 to overclock the 1080ti ftw3 hybrid. It has its switch set to oc mode. I've not really ever tried overclocking video cards in the past but thought i could give a slight boost here.



I set the gpu overclock to +42, i set target power to 128, slid the voltage slider all the way to the right.



I'm running a slightly older 3dmark tool, i run it at defaults its 7227 on the first section and 39.87 and 25.49, i set to the gpu +42/volts/power etc, its then 7129 39.32 and 25.07. It doesnt seem to matter if boost lock is on or off (not sure if it should always be on, guessing not, only benchmarking maybe).



I also couldnt really boost the memory speed any without crashes/freezes or go much beyond +42 gpu it seems



Any thoughts?

Thanks in advance