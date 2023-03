Just so everyone knows that is basically a 950-1000 watt powersupply in disguise. Seasonic overbuilds these units to an insane degree to ensure that Platinum power spec. I've been buying and using their power supplies far beyond their rated specs for more than a decade. They won't let you down and have a 10 or 12 year warranty. Currently have a Titanium spec 650 watt running many many drives, a 12400, an overclocked 3080, optical drive, and various PCI devices. I have no relation to the seller but I always cape for Seasonic's PSUs as they are the best in the world.