1080Ti, 471.41 drivers causing DWM.EXE crashes

Anyone else seeing this?



I'm running a GTX 1080Ti. Yes, my ambient is higher than normal at times due to summer heat but that doesn't seem to matter. I've had it crashed at load, at idle, and even with the screen turned off. Sometimes I can play for hours at load, other times I was just browsing chrome and it happened. Reverting to 466.77 seems to have fixed it.



It's a weird crash, all 3 of my monitors just suddenly go black. Audio still plays, based on audio I seem to still have keyboard/mouse movement, luckily i've been able to shutdown the computer with keyboard commands even without seeing a screen.



Event viewer says DWM.EXE crashed based on KERNALBASE.DLL, picture never comes back but the crash happens like 5 times in a row (with the audio cue for "new hardware connected" each time, probably the monitors.) then it gives up and stops.



Wondering if its a weird quirk of my system or something slightly more widespread.