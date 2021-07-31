1080Ti, 471.41 drivers causing DWM.EXE crashes (SOLVED!) Six Months later on 512.15 - problems back! :(

I think I may have figured it out. We added a box fan to a nearby window. (As I said, it's been hot as hell) Completely different outlet and was connected to a really old surge protector.



When it's on, it's power draw combined with the window AC unit in the next room over is enough that it was lowering the AC input enough that my video card (highest power draw item in my computer) was freaking out due to it already being undervolted. However the drop itself wasn't enough to bother any other component in the system because none of them were already running undervolted.



That's the current theory at least. Also explains why things were more stable with less monitors because I was pulling less power.



We'll see if it happens again, and I'm throwing out that surge protector.



I do have a new PSU for this system that I've been too lazy to install, so I think that may be the next step if things continue.



The seeming randomness of the DWM.EXE crashes were correlated to the AC unit turning on and not the computer itself.

At least I hope so.