1080p75hz vs 1080p144hz vs 1440p75hz vs 4k60hz

Hey guys, help me choose between a 1080p75hz ultrawide monitor, a 1080p144hz (not ultrawide) monitor, a 1440p75hz (not ultrawide) monitor and a 4k60hz (of course, not ultrawide) monitor. Just to mention, these are the monitors available to buy where I live (there aren't no 1080p120hz, 1080p144hz ultrawide, 1440p144hz, etc), so please help me choose between these specific ones. All of them have the IPS panel, same size and cost the same. I've looked that the type of games I play may help me decide. But that's where things get a little complicated. The monitor will be used for gaming, mainly (I don't work with photography or stuff like that). I have more than 2k hours of CSGO and play some Battlefield and Valorant from time to time, but I also play almost every new triple a game, such as Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed, Control, etc. I feel like on some heavy singleplayer games (like AC:Odyssey) and on pretty much all online games (except for CSGO and Valorant), even though I have high framerate (doenst matter if I cap it to 60 or set it to unlimited), the gameplay doesnt feel fluid when I move my mouse too fast (from on side to another of the screen). I don't know if that's because of my low refresh rate or because of frametime issues. This makes me play most games on a controller (except for online games, that I play with mouse and feel somewhat uncomfortable with the performance). I have a GTX 1070, 16gb ram and a i7-8700, so I can run above 60fps on 1080p on almost every game at ultra/very high. Testing for 1440p, I can run at 60fps making a few changes. Another important thing to mention is that I will use this monitor with my PS4 Pro too. I feel like I'm now, after some research, between the 4k60hz monitor and the 1080p144hz.



My main concerns are:



* I've seen people complain about stutters and gameplay not feeling fluid when using a PS4 (Pro or not) on a 144hz screen



* Would the smoothness of a 1080p144hz monitor overcome the quality of the 4k60hz?



Just to mention, of course I would downscale the 4k60hz to play at 1080p60hz. I would use the 4k only for the PS4 Pro and movies. On some games I could also downscale it to 1440p (I know it will look better than 1080p but worse than a 1440p native).



I've been using a 720p 32" TV upscaled to 1080p60hz for 5 years, so anything related to blurriness when downscaling 1440p to 1080p/2160p to 1440p wouldn't be noticed by me. Although I now the benefits of a 144hz monitor and the quality jump from my 720p to 1080p (not to mention 1440p and 2160p), I've never used/looked at someone playing at one, and there isn't any store where I live for me to test it, so you guys are my only hope.



Thank you!