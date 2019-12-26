1080p on my 40 inch Samsung 4k TV looks better than 1080p on my 32 inch AOC computer monitor

This Christmas I bought a new dedicated PC monitor. The AOC C32G1 which is a 1080p 32 inch 144hz monitor with Freesync. Once I got it hooked up I was shocked to see just how poorly it looks in terms of resolution. Now, most of you are saying to yourselves, "Well duh. We all know that 1080p isn't high enough for a 32 inch monitor and you should have gone at least 1440p" etc. (at least this is a common thing I often read online these days). Well, here's the confusing thing about that... For the past 3 years now I've been using a Samsung 40 inch 4k UHD TV as a monitor (Model UN40KU6290). At first, I had my desktop set to 4k resolution (or 2160p as I like to call it) with 200% scaling. Everything was nice and sharp. But many programs didn't scale well and I also sometimes had issues running games at 1080p while the desktop was set to 2160p so I started running the desktop at 1080p (at least some of the time) and eventually just started running it at 1080p almost all-of-the-time. It looked A-OK to me. Yes, the text was a little fuzzy and not sharp like when using 2160p but it honestly wasn't bad in my eyes and it didn't look pixelated. Also, I thought games at 1080p looked perfectly fine. Bear in mind my PC can't handle pushing games out at 4k and since 1080p scales so nicely into 2160p it just made more sense to me to run my games that way (instead of say 1440p) while using the Samsung. And here's the thing I don't understand. As I said, 1080p on my 40 inch 4k UHD TV looks way better and I do mean ridiculously better than 1080p on my 32 inch 1080p computer monitor. I don't get it. However I have a theory... I think it might have to do with the scaling that the Samsung 4k TV is doing. The 1080p image on the Samsung is softer than on the AOC monitor. The monitor is sharper but I see every single pixel. I don't see that on the Samsung. So I guess the Samsung is doing some kind of smoothing or blur or something when scaling the 1080p image to the 4k resolution of the screen. I just find it mind blowing that 1080p on the 1080p 32 inch monitor looks worse to me than 1080p on the 40 inch 4k UHD TV. Any thoughts on this? I'm curious to see what people have to say about this. BTW, I can't stand this monitor. I'm planning on returning it for a 32 inch 1440p 144hz monitor with Freesync. Basically the same thing but 1440p instead of 1080p.