1080p on 27" 4K vs 27" 1080p Native

3

3dprophet

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 9, 2020
Messages 116
116
Would 1080p on a 27" 4K monitor look better or worse than 1080p on a 27" 1080p monitor? It is 200% scaling so theoretically it should look the same?

I want a higher resolution for desktop use, but like the higher frame rate of 1080p for gaming.

Rather than going 1440p route I'm thinking of going with a 4K monitor, but running at 1080p for games.
 
L

learners permit

Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages 818
818
Yea pixel density would look different to me but I've been using 4K for years now but if your normally at 1080p you probably won't notice it much and you can use FSR for scaling if your card is supported.
 
