1080p on 27" 4K vs 27" 1080p Native

Would 1080p on a 27" 4K monitor look better or worse than 1080p on a 27" 1080p monitor? It is 200% scaling so theoretically it should look the same?



I want a higher resolution for desktop use, but like the higher frame rate of 1080p for gaming.



Rather than going 1440p route I'm thinking of going with a 4K monitor, but running at 1080p for games.