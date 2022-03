If you want 120hz in a fair amount of games, you will need at least a 3060 ti, 6700 xt, or 3070. If you want it in nearly all games, you will need a 6800 xt or 3080. *that is of course, talking about max settings. If you don't mind tweaking down settings, you can get 120hz in more games on a 6700 xt or 3070.



A couple of 3060 ti have already gone under $700 on newegg. If you can wait another month or so, they might get down to $600.