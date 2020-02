1080 TI vs 1080 TI SLI vs 2080 TI Personal Review

Being that I was on the fence for the longest time, and the upgrade bug finally made me itch, I am now the proud owner of a brand new Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti Founder’s Edition. Previously, I was running two Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1080 Tis in SLI, and this was giving me awesome performance at 2k with Gysnc. I knew this was going to be a slight downgrade in some applications, but with SLI seeing less support, and the resale of 1080 Tis still maintaining their value, this was the perfect time to upgrade. To fully convince myself I decided I would do a graphics card comparison between the 1080 TI, 1080 TI SLI, and 2080 TI. Let’s look at the two cards we’ll be comparing:Here is the system specs for the system we’ll be testing on.All games and benchmarks were done with the latest Nvidia driver release, which is 419.17 as of 2/25/2019. All in-game settings were set to their highest possible settings at 2k resolution (2560 x 1440), with Gsync disabled so that it doesn’t affect our FPS in any way. Fraps was used to measure 3 minutes of game time which was once started in-game. Each game uses multiplayer on a server with lower ping, whenever possible, and each game was tested with the same multiplayer mode and map.For the game and benchmark choices, these are games I regularly play.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboScore: 8443Validation Link: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/33897012? Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIScore: 14,210Validation Link: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/33897209? Nvidia 2080 TI FEScore 12,607Validation Link: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/33974203? I knew going in that the 1080 Ti SLI setup would outperform everything else, although single card vs single card, the improvement was almost 50%.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboMin: 76Average: 113.82Max: 145Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIMin: 37Average: 89.6Max: 143Nvidia 2080 TI FEMin: 82Average: 118Max: 146Between the single card and SLI 1080 TI setups, we can see that SLI scaling is broken, despite NVIDIA saying it received support for SLI in this title with the latest driver version. While playing it in SLI, it seemed like a hot mess – stutters, inconsistent frame drops. Switching to one card greatly improved the experience. In addition, we weren’t getting a whole lot better performance from a 1080 Ti vs a 2080 Ti. I’m guessing this is also due to newer drivers that aren’t optimized for this title at all. I’m sure future updates will bring some improvements.Game was played in DirectX 11, as DirectX 12 does not support SLI.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboMin: 56Average: 95.25Max: 137Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIMin: 89Average: 109.6Max: 151Nvidia 2080 TI FEMin: 102Average: 120.16Max: 181The 2080 TI clears all the other setups and appears to be the best choice. In regards to the 1080 TU SLI, again, we had issues with SLI, but this time it is because Nvidia has disabled it for this title. This can be worked around with Nvidia Inspector, a free tool you can download. However, within the last few Nvidia driver updates they did something to lock that option out, and the settings won't save with Inspector, thus making SLI completely useless. There's a work around that involves going to the Nvidia driver file folder and making two files – nvdrsdb0.bin and dvdrsdb1.bin read only. After doing this, SLI worked a bit, although with abysmal scaling at only 15%, and I was able to finish out the test. This scaling is probably the result of Nvidia trying to lock out SLI, as past drivers I’ve had better framerates with this setup, and it wasn’t as jittery in gameplay.And because we have to, I had to try this game with RTX ON! Unfortuantly, in the multiplayer levels I saw a very slight performance dip but didn’t see much difference in quality. So, I decided to load up the first level, and you could see the difference. Here is how the 2080 TI performed:Min: 46Average: 56Max: 101Game was tested in Team Deathmatch.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboMin: 56Average: 95Max: 137Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIMin: 122Average: 134.37Max: 141Nvidia 2080 TI FEMin: 82Average: 135Max: 189The 2080 TI barely takes the cake with the best average, nudging out the SLI setup slightly. However, minimum framerate was better on the SLI setup. In addition, we also saw much better scaling 1080 TI vs 1080 TI SLI this time around.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboMin: 113Average: 180.37Max: 208Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIMin: 144Average: 172.7Max: 214Nvidia 2080 TI FEMin: 129Average: 216.32Max: 276Overwatch isn’t a demanding title, but still sees a lot of play, and numbers on this game with high-end gaming systems just don’t seem to be around. As you can see, all of these systems can run this game maxed out at 2K resolution with max settings easily, and with high enough refresh rates to make use out of these monitors with 144hz+ refresh rates.The 2080 TI smokes both setups.Gigabyte 1080 TI TurboMin: 50Average: 76.45Max: 99Gigabyte 1080 TI Turbo SLIMin: 63Average: 103Max: 141Nvidia 2080 TI FEMin: 70Average: 120.8Max: 146One 1080 Ti felt smooth playing at 60fps, but on a higher refresh rate you could for sure feel the delay. Jumping to two 1080 TI SLI felt like a big improvement, but we were still not hitting the target of 120fps+ for the higher refresh monitor. The 2080 Ti was finally able to hit that benchmark, and just felt so much better.In real world applications, the 2080 Ti is either very close in performance or outperforms a 1080 Ti SLI setup. If you already have a 1080 Ti, at current market prices of $550, you’re better off selling it and paying the difference for a 2080 Ti vs getting another card for SLI; it’s a much better experience. If you can pay around $400-450 for the second 1080 Ti, that’s where things get interesting – go for the second card. However, do note that Nvidia seems to be focusing less and less on SLI scaling, and even a $400 add-on might not help the games you play.If you already have a 1080 Ti SLI set up, this is where things can get a bit muddier. It just depends on if you feel like paying $300 after selling the two cards and getting a slight upgrade. I’m happy with this choice, but if you can wait, it may be better to hold off for the next generation of cards.Overall, I’m very happy with my new card. The two Gigabyte Nvidia 1080 Ti’s have been sold on eBay.