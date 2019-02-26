1080 TI vs 1080 TI SLI vs 2080 TI Personal Review

I made an account just to post this, yeah kind of fail considering that youre using an M.2 PCI-E SSD that takes up a limited number of PCI-E lanes on Z370, leaving the 2nd GPU slot at x4 speed. This actually has quite a detrimental effect on SLI performance. You also only list games that have poor or negative SLI scaling, but even among them, in BF5 1080 TI SLI is actually faster than single 1080 Ti when the second card is at x8 or higher, way faster in fact (40%):I'm tempted to go through and basically debunk all of the rest of your benchmarks but yeah, 960 EVO M.2 SSD taking up PCI-E lanes rendering 2nd GPU limited to x4 bandwidth speed, I'm surprised no-one else caught this.I found this thread as I'm with a single 1080 Ti under water-block contemplating adding a 2nd used 1080 Ti FE for $400 vs paying ~$1200 for a used 2080 Ti before Ampere refresh. I may try this out and dump both 1080 Ti's when 3080 Ti arrives early 2021. Ray Tracing is out of the question for me as I'm @ 3440x1440 and RT maxed has FPS in the 50 FPS range on avg. in all 5 titles that support the feature (/s) as per HardwareCanucks recent RT in 2020 verdict:Here's what 1080 Ti vs 2080 Ti actually looks like without the 2nd card hobbled at 4x speed and the games compared not carefully curated titles that mostly exhibit negative scaling (except BF5, 1080 Ti SLI is 40% faster than single 2080 Ti with both cards at 8/16x speed as per the video above).Post script:Not only that but the 1080 Ti variant you used to compare against the 2080 Ti FE is probably the worst 1080 Ti you could possibly go with in terms of cooling. All of the "Turbo" variants ran as hot as FE on avg., leading to a loss of 50-100 MHz vs open air cooler design. You probably had both cards at 1800-1850 MHz when in actuality they can do 2000 MHz simply bringing the core down to 60-65C (not 85-90C). This is a null argument because you have them in SLI so in this case blower may actually perform better as it's pushing the heat out of the case. But I've seen testing where this doesn't matter if your case has ample airflow, primary GPU may run 5C hotter but on avg both GPU's will run 10-15C (i.e. 65-70C vs 80-85C) cooler than blower design. But in your case, no pun intended, you are trying to compare two GPU's with an inferior cooling solution and higher temps to a single card with a superior cooling solution and lower temps. Not only does 2080 Ti FE have an open air cooler design that allows it to run ~10C cooler but it is factory overclocked by 100 MHz to skew things in the other direction. When both 1080 Ti and 2080 Ti are running at the same freq. there is only about a 25% on avg difference in performance but when you have both 1080 Ti's running about 150 MHz under what your 2080 Ti FE is running at and then you have 2nd card running at 4x bandwidth, I mean what kind of comparison is this? It's great if you want to tell yourself that the $1300 "upgrade" was worth it but yeah, really lousy testing methodology and youre not fooling anyone with discernment.