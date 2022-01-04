1080 pcb diff

Hello, I didn't find a problem like mine, so I started this topic.
I have a 1080 founders edition and I want to buy a waterblock. I know it's a little old but I don't need more performance.
Searching on internet I've find a waterblock from heatkiller but on their site I see some differences. What do you think? Sorry for my bad english, hope you understand.
