1080 no power to gpu and mem

Hey all !



I noticed this forum is a good place for more professional information about diagnosing graphics cards.

I work as an IT manger in a big electronic factory so I have access to all the tools needed.

I have a few cards here I want to fix\learn - I hope it is ok that I share.



This is a 1080 card that was in the oven once...(not by me), current situation is the gpu and mem do not get and voltage.

I can see that the pwm controller (uP9511-on the back) does put out 0.8v for the gpu as far as I understand, I can see the vgpu when starting up go to 0.8v for a brief moment and then go to 0.2v and then 0v



As far as I can tell I did not notice any shorts on the mosfets.



Thanks

Elior



btw I soldered caps where you can see 2 missing caps and replaced the 3rd one.