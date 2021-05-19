1080 no power to gpu and mem

elior77

May 18, 2021
Hey all !

I noticed this forum is a good place for more professional information about diagnosing graphics cards.
I work as an IT manger in a big electronic factory so I have access to all the tools needed.
I have a few cards here I want to fix\learn - I hope it is ok that I share.

This is a 1080 card that was in the oven once...(not by me), current situation is the gpu and mem do not get and voltage.
I can see that the pwm controller (uP9511-on the back) does put out 0.8v for the gpu as far as I understand, I can see the vgpu when starting up go to 0.8v for a brief moment and then go to 0.2v and then 0v

As far as I can tell I did not notice any shorts on the mosfets.

Thanks
Elior

btw I soldered caps where you can see 2 missing caps and replaced the 3rd one.
 

