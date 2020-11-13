1080@60 to 1440@144. (GPU and Display)

Looking to make the move forward. Might be a bit premature on this due to availability.



What recommendations for GPU and Display for 1440@144? Keeping it under $1000. Pretty set on a 6800/6800XT. I don't know the first thing about monitors. I run some eight year old Acers I bought for like $120.



Also, I run three monitors. A "main" one dead center, and one on each side. There's no reason I can just keep the two on the sides at 1080 and the center at 1440, is there?



No rush on this. If I have to wait until Spring, that's totally fine.



Thanks.