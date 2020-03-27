1070Ti black screen with fan full speed after entering Windows 10

CPU Core 1.304 V +3.3 V 3.232 V +5 V 5.016 V +12 V 12.096 V +5 V Standby 5.139 V Battery Input 217.000 V Battery Output 217.000 V GPU Core 1.050 V

+

Hi allI'm experiencing black screen with GPU fan in all speed a moment after entering Windows 10.My spec is :ASUS P6X58D premiumIntel W5680@4.4Ghz@1.3125v with Noctua D14. Speedstep and C1 enabled.Colorful 1070Ti 8GB (have 2xPCIE 8pin)Corsair 32GB PC 3200 Triple Channel@1704 (4x8GB)Seasonic X760 GoldADATA SX8200 Pro on PCIE slot 2 (system file)Samsung 860 EVO 512GB on Mobo Marvel SATA3Samsung 860 QVO (System file backup) on Mobo Marvel SATA 3WD Green 2TB & WD Black 1TB on Intel X58USB 3 converter on PCIE slot 3Auzentech Prelude SC on PCIMonitor MSI MAG271CQRWhat I've done :1. Update drivers with the current one --> problem still exist2. Boot to my backup Windows 10system in Samsung QVO which is first after I install it (I can assume this is like installing Windows 10 fresh) --> problem still exist3. Check my RAM with memtest --> 12 hours with no error4. Change my VGA, with Gigabyte 1070Ti (have 1x PCIE 8pin) --> same error happened...black screen and fan full speed moment after entering Windows 10 desktop.(This gigabyte card has been opened and changed to thermal grizzly Kryonaut as some website suggesting to try to change thermalpaste which is didn't work for me.)5. Change my VGA with an 9800GT (with no PCIE pin)--> fixed all problem. Windows 10 is normalBefore that error happened, I was playing Assassin Creed Oddysey, and it suddenly come into desktop, and not long after that the black screen and GPU fan full speed happened.This had happened previously, but with several restart and force shut down it not happening again. Everything ok for more less 3 weeks, until now.I'm suspecting my PSU or my motherboard, as my PSU is more like 8 or 10 years in use, but in AIDA the PSU rail seem ok, like below :I'm afraid if I change my PSU and it turn out that it is my mobo, as I'm aware that mobo PCIE slot also give around75w power to VGA, which can also lead to PCIE slot not giving enough power to Mobo.Is there anything that I check you up with before changing my PSU or mobo?Or does someone have experiencing this before and have specific workaround?