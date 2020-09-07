10700k running at 3.2-4ghz in task manager. CPU-Z reports correct mhz though. Why?

Hey guys. I just noticed that in windows task manager. On the cpu screen. My speed is going anywhere from 3.2 to 4k mhz. It is not staying pegged at 4700mhz that CPUZ is reporting.



Is there a reason why? Shouldn't my processor stay at a minimum 4.7k mhz in task manager? Why is the cpu speed bouncing up and down there but pegged pretty solid in cpuz?



My power profile is high performance. I am not sure what's going on.



Thanks.