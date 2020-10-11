10700k overclocking quick and dirty settings on a Gigabyte Vision G

Hi. I would like to overclock my 10700k. I have a gigabyte vision g with the latest bios. Can someone give me quick and dirty settings to get 5.1ghz on all cores for my gigabyte board? I have a kraken x53 aio so hopefully my temps are cool.Also, once I get the oc dialed in, what software do you guys use? Is prime95 still good? Aida?Thanks, looking forward to doing this!