10700K on stock speeds and Noctua NS-D15S - Is Prime95 hitting 90C normal?

These are the core parts of my system:I got the CPU as Open Box from Microcenter so I want to make sure there is nothing wrong with it, not planning to overclock it.I am running a 10700K at stock speeds and motherboard settings, not overclocked. I tried to Google about this, but almost all the results were from people trying to overclock, not run at stock settings, and most were using an AIO.After putting just the essentials together and running Memtext86+ for two passes successfully, I installed Windows on a temporary drive to perform CPU testing and benchmarking.I installed MSI Afterburner to monitor temps and then ran Prime95 in testing mode to check stability and temperatures.The temperatures seem somewhat high though considering it's not even overclocked.When it started out, it would go between the mid- 60s and mid-80s:Eventually though, it would peak at the 90s from time to time:It seemed to more or less then go in a pattern, about 14 minutes of running in the mid-60s, and then 7 minutes of peaking at the 90s, over and over:Right now, after having run for about 10 hours, I see that the max it has apparently hit is 93C (From when I am monitoring it manually it normally seems to peak at 90C, sometimes hits 91C for a split-second before going back down to 90C or lower)..... that's a mere 7C away from the limit... and this is on stock speeds and in a rather cool basement (The PC isn't going to stay there, I am just building it there for now). Though, it is also on an air cooler with one fan, but it's supposed to be one of the best coolers out there. So far all cores seem to more or less never go down from 4690MHz so I don't think it's throttling as I looked it up and 4.7GHz seems to be the standard Turbo across all cores at load. All the cores seem to more or less follow the same temperature pattern, with two of them running about 2-5C colder than the rest and a few sometimes having about 5 seconds of uneven jittering here and there, so I don't think the paste was applied unevenly.Is this normal? It feels like this is way too high for stock speeds with how close it is to throttling, though I understand that Prime95 puts an extreme load on a CPU.... but wouldn't doing some tasks such as encoding x265 or hours of heavy file compression also put such a strain?Normally in my testing after Prime95 has been successful for about 24 hours I do about 30-60 minutes of Furmark while Prime95 is running to ensure the motherboard/PSU can handle the strain of that power draw, but with the only GPU currently in the system being the CPU, I worry that just simply using CPU tasks alone is at it's limit, and then stressing the GPU on top of that could push it past it's throttle limit.Also, looking at my cooler, I notice that the fan was placed higher than I thought. I thought I had placed it as low as it can go without touching the mount, but now that I look again it's not covering the bottom of the radiator while the top is blowing past the radiators and could likely be lowered a little more, not sure if just simply lowering the fan about 1-1.5 inches can make much of a difference though, how does this setup look?:Also considering adding a second fan, mostly because I have the room for it in my case, motherboard headers, and budget as well as it's pretty quiet right now so noise isn't a concern, though I heard a second fan on this cooler only tends to only drop temps by about 2-3C.So do I need to be concerned about these temps? Is this normal for a 10700K on stock speeds with the latest version of Prime95? Would it be pushing it too far if I added Furmark for 30-60 min on top of this current test? Anything else anyone can suggest or advice they can give about this?