1070 Seahawk, DDR3, 1155boards w/ Xeons, CRT TV

MahoganySoapbox
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 19, 2015
- Messages
- 147
Selling off some items while I take the time at home to consolidate my toy collection. Will ship everything with priority mail, and if you're buying multiple items there will obviously be a discount.
Starting off is an MSI GTX 1070 8GB Seahawk X for $200 shipped within US. If anyone from Canada wants to purchase then send me a message & I'll check on costs.
There's also an Asus R9 280X DC2T 3GB that I received from ASUS in a RMA maybe 2 years ago. Used it a bit here and there but I have more powerful toys now. $70 shipped
I replaced the thermal paste on both with Thermal Grizzly Aeronaut. (I may have used Kryonaut on the 1070 but I can't recall. Assume it's Aeronaut.)
Then there's some Motherboards with Xeon processors that I've used for various server & workstation projects.
Asus P8B-E/4L equipped with a Xeon E3-1275v1 for $160 shipped
This thing was great. C204, Quad Intel Nics, 2x PCI-E x16 & 1x PCI-E x8 slots, etc. It was great for any project that needed a mix of add in hardware & reliability.
Supermicro X9SCM-F equipped with a Xeon E3-1220v1 for $80 shipped
This is the reliable platform everyone tells you to start your home server project with. Great starting point, and still plenty to handle storage duties & streaming 1080p.
DDR3 Ram from Apple Mac Pro computers (Like Frank's Red Hot, I put this shit in everything). This is ECC unbuffered memory that I used with those two server/workstation boards. Both boards will limit speed to spec.
First up, Micron MT9JSF51272AZ-1G9E2ZE (1866 CL13) set of 4x4GB for $40 Shipped.
Next Up, SK Hynix HMT41GU7AFR8C (RD Spec, 1866 CL13) set of 4x8GB for $60 Shipped.
SOLD
DDR4 G-Skill F4-3200C16D-16GVKB set of 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL16-18-18-38 for $60 Shipped. SOLD
Sony KV-27FS120 27" CRT with a plethora of inputs for retro gaming/consoles. $100 PICKUP in PHILADELPHIA, PA
May be able to workout a delivery in the nearby area because it's a big & heavy sucker.
Lastly I have coolers to go with the Motherboards. Aren't you glad that you scrolled this far?
One is a Dynatron that fits in 2U chassis & the other is your choice of Intel cooler. Copper core or aluminum, tough choice. First to buy gets their pick.
SOLD
