I'm building a PC for my father with some spare parts i have around (chiefly a Ryzen 2600). Now this is the cheapest CPU i can get in my country (it can be found at around 100 euros. By comparison a 1050 goes from 300 euros and up). All my father does is surf the web and he likes to watch movies with his PC, no gaming. We are talking mostly mkv files, some encoded at H.265.