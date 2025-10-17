  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
1000w was not enough for a 5090

W

Wag

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
1,559
I recently replaced my 9070xt with a Asus Tuf 5090 and was getting regular spontaneous power-downs during gameplay. I was using a Ventroo 1000w ATX 3.0 PSU (using a 12pin cable). Supposedly a decent ps but it just couldn't hack it. It's not like my machine is overloaded, I have a 7900x with a few nvmes, that's pretty much it.

Luckily I had a brand new EVGA 1300 GT PS sitting around from a trade in I did a couple of years back- seems to be good for the moment. I ran Flight Sim 2024 maxed out for a while.

So I assume that even though Nvidia says a 1000w PS should be enough for a 5090, I suppose the transient power spikes could go well over that?
 
