1000w was not enough for a 5090

I recently replaced my 9070xt with a Asus Tuf 5090 and was getting regular spontaneous power-downs during gameplay. I was using a Ventroo 1000w ATX 3.0 PSU (using a 12pin cable). Supposedly a decent ps but it just couldn't hack it. It's not like my machine is overloaded, I have a 7900x with a few nvmes, that's pretty much it.
Luckily I had a brand new EVGA 1300 GT PS sitting around from a trade in I did a couple of years back- seems to be good for the moment. I ran Flight Sim 2024 maxed out for a while.
So I assume that even though Nvidia says a 1000w PS should be enough for a 5090, I suppose the transient power spikes could go well over that?
