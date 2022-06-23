1000w PSU choices for gaming w/ 3080 Ti

Hardforum Team,
I am trying to learn / research all I can about gaming PSU's in the 1000w range for future expandability and my card of choice is going to be a 3080 Ti. My main choices so far are as follows:
Thanks,
I am trying to learn / research all I can about gaming PSU's in the 1000w range for future expandability and my card of choice is going to be a 3080 Ti. My main choices so far are as follows:
Seasonic Prime Titanium TX 1000w
Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000w
Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1000w
Thanks,