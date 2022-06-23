1000w PSU choices for gaming w/ 3080 Ti

C

Code_Man

n00b
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
6
Hardforum Team,

I am trying to learn / research all I can about gaming PSU's in the 1000w range for future expandability and my card of choice is going to be a 3080 Ti. My main choices so far are as follows:

  1. Seasonic Prime Titanium TX 1000w​

  2. Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 1000w​

  3. Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1000w​

Please let me know your Pros' and Con's of said PSU's!

Thanks,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top