1000D Dual Loop - 360mm AND 120MM on fronts

L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,915
So building a dual system in a 1000D. Alphacool or EK radiators, haven't decided yet (probably EK block, AC rads), but either way, I know I'm going with a 420MM up top, and then I have 480MM of space up front.

What I'd LIKE to do, since I have two systems in there, is split the rad space up front.

System 1 - 10980XE, 6800XT. I want to feed this the top 420 and dual 360MM up front. Overclocked some, but aiming for QUIET.
System 2 - 8 Core consumer intel, integrated graphics, SAS controller with a bunch of drives. I want to feed this 2x120mm up front (the remaining slot in the front). Stock speeds, but aiming for as quiet as possible.

Question: Is there going to be spacing problems trying to do 2 radiators (360mm+120MM) in a spot designed for 1x480mm? What I mean - the radiator is a certain size, and then most have the ports below the "space" - how much conflict will I ahve, if the bigs have the ports up top, and the small have the ports at the bottom?

Basically, can you sanely stack radiators next to each other (linearly), or is there extra space that's going to cause a conflict?

360mm. 120mm
|--------------||----|
Like that.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
347
I have the same case but I'm moving to a Asus DH when I can get my hands on a 5950x. I have the 480 mount up top with the 420 in front I'm thinking duel 480s uptop and duel 420s up front.

System 1 is the 7980xe other will be a itx beast with drive's and what not to be my Nas when can get my hands on good AMD parts.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
30,915
That's pretty much what I"m doing system wise, only doing intel for the ITX because integrated video (can't buy APUs right now it seems...). Need the SAS card in the one PCIE slot.

edit: And intel = TB ports, so I can use TB 10G nics.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
347
odly enough i found duel prot 10gb intel nics on ebay that use rj45 ports, i bought 2 for $80 which i thought couldnt be real but they work great,

im looking into these LSI AVAGO NYTRO NMR8110-4i since my nass will basicly be 4 14tb drives i wanted to make sure they got some serious cache to work with.

my first rig had a 360 aio i did not like the fact it had 1 open spot, lol

Current Rig
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top