1000D Dual Loop - 360mm AND 120MM on fronts

So building a dual system in a 1000D. Alphacool or EK radiators, haven't decided yet (probably EK block, AC rads), but either way, I know I'm going with a 420MM up top, and then I have 480MM of space up front.



What I'd LIKE to do, since I have two systems in there, is split the rad space up front.



System 1 - 10980XE, 6800XT. I want to feed this the top 420 and dual 360MM up front. Overclocked some, but aiming for QUIET.

System 2 - 8 Core consumer intel, integrated graphics, SAS controller with a bunch of drives. I want to feed this 2x120mm up front (the remaining slot in the front). Stock speeds, but aiming for as quiet as possible.



Question: Is there going to be spacing problems trying to do 2 radiators (360mm+120MM) in a spot designed for 1x480mm? What I mean - the radiator is a certain size, and then most have the ports below the "space" - how much conflict will I ahve, if the bigs have the ports up top, and the small have the ports at the bottom?



Basically, can you sanely stack radiators next to each other (linearly), or is there extra space that's going to cause a conflict?



360mm. 120mm

|--------------||----|

Like that.