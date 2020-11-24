Your going to think I am crazy but opening 1000 tabs even with Tree Style Tabs in Firefox is not a good idea. Unless maybe you have a super computer. Even then what is the point ? Just for fun or to test



I got up to 500 something tabs before I had problems which I still thought was impressive but I only have 32 GB of ram. Thankfully Firefox was only using 10 to 15 GB of it.



Bet there is a way to open 1000 but like I said with a super computer.



Remember this is normal websites but some have heavy javascript but I didn't allow it to run on all of them sense I have NoScript too of course.





I wonder if any browser can easily handle 1000s of tabs with flying colors or without a sweat.