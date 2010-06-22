100% Working repair for Gateway XHD3000 30" LCD monitor

I just did the candle bit on my xhd3000 and it seems to have worked.



It was giving me various colored lines across random parts of the screen, and the bottom 1/3 of the screen was being flashed as a semi transparent image on the top 1/3 of the screen ober the regular background. It just started doing this Saturday. The monitor is right at 2 years old. As of the repair this morning, it seems to be right with the world again. It always did experience the typical 1 second black screen, come back issue that many have reported. It was totally random in interval and frequency.



None of the foil tape I ended up removing seems to be necessary if you take it off.



Tools needed: Philips screwdriver, standard size (I used a power drill with a phillips head, they can be tight).

Small Phillips screwdriver (the 4 screws on the repair card cage were super tight and have tiny phillips holes).

A good pair of long tweezers/forceps for detaching/reattaching the touchpad strip (it's the one hidden under the cloth tape that comes across the middle left, be careful when messing with it as you don't want to ruin that white strip under the tape).



To complete the repair (if it holds up, could fail any time with my luck) I did the following:



Unscrewed the 4 screws on the mounting bracket (take off the speaker bar first if you use it).



Lifted off the back plastic shield. You may need to work around the silver edge a bit to loose the back up enough to come off.



Removed the foil tape covering the metal cage in the middle of the back. Unplug the very thin touch display wire (it's just a thin flat strip that sits in a tiny input on a card on the back). Unplug the two wires on the bottom right corner (one from the middle, one from the corner socket). Unplug the connector on the left side of the center cage.



Undo the 4 large black and 4 small black screws on the top/bottom of the cage. Also undo the 3 small silver screws on the left next to the connector over there that you undid.



At this point you may have to pry slightly to make the gripper tab release the center but it doesn't take much. There are two more small connections from the top of the large cage to the bottom of the actual card you're going to take out that has it's own cage at the top middle of the monitor, disconnect those as well (the wide one has clips on either side to grasp to make it release).



Undo the 4 silver screws holding in the cage over the card at the top. Be careful as the 4 flat strip input connectors are pretty weak. The little green cover just flips up to release the strip connectors. It will be slightly tacky and there is some oil/lube of some sort in a couple of places, so have a rag handy to wipe that up with (just enough to get on your clothes if you aren't paying attention).



The card comes out easily at this point. I then lit the candle and just ran the flame over the chip in the middle for maybe 30ish seconds, until I got just a bit of smoke it seemed that didn't come from the initial burnoff of the oily substance. It will blacken the top of the chip and area around it with soot, but this is wiped right off.



The opposite side of the card was hot enough to have burned my finger if I'd touched it, but after wiping off the black soot, the card seemed fine and none the worse for wear.



I did take some regular household foil, fold it up into a thin square and placed it over the back of the chip to act as a DIY heatsink. I have no idea if that will actually do anything at all, but it certainly can't hurt. It will stay in place by itself since there is a pad that touched the chip anyway.



Reattaching the 4 strips is done by shoving them into the connectors, akin to installing a memory strip with the locking ends, then closing the lids. It will seem like they will come loose if you look at them wrong, but I managed to get it back together properly. The only other slightly tricky reconnect is the touchpad strip, with just is inserted back into it's hole tight enough, and the tape keeps it in place. Check by plugging in the monitor that you have the strip reinserted correctly and it works before putting the back on. You just need power and a visual check that it is working will do.



It seems to be working fine now, no issues (keeping my fingers crossed).



I ordered a 3008wfp anyway. My sister is getting the xhd3000, graduating from a 24" dell (I love Dell monitors, hate their computers).