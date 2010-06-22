100% Working repair for Gateway XHD3000 30" LCD monitor

Hi
I'm from Sri Lanka and this is for the benefit of every owner of the Gateway XHD3000 who have been having the dreaded green lines. This a collection of all the usefull information and methods described by other owners to repair the problems 100%. It's in sections for easier reading.
The 3 types of problems this monitor develops are the following;
1) Green haze, lines, shades, distortions, banding.
2) Flickering, strobe and grid sectioning (10cm x 10cm) nightmare (this is the worst one to tolerate)
3) Vertical band of changing rainbow lines (mine was a ~30cm wide vertical band to the left) going from top to bottom.
I would like to confirm that the resouldering method described by "Pawstar" WORKS 100% and it fixed all 3 problems in my XHD3000!
YES THE XHD3000 CAN BE REPAIRED EASILY!
There are 2 ways to fix this monitor (Don't even bother with GATEWAY support; it doesn't exist).
1) Resoulder the ALTERA BGA chip on the "LTM300M1C8LV3.2" "Logic board" situated at the top of the monitor within a aluminum box.
2) Replace the "LTM300M1C8LV3.2" Logic board with a new one.
Some people are offering to "reapair for $170. Not worth it.
Just to elaborate on the 2 methods;
****
1) RESOULDERING and REFLOW.
First dismantle the montior so that you can remove the logic board at the top. Refer to the picture I made with labels. These were screenshots off a youtube video. Make sure to view the pics at original size to see the labels.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/51382249@N07/4724012455/
http://www.flickr.com/photos/51382249@N07/4724013045/
http://www.flickr.com/photos/51382249@N07/4724031961/
Then you have to heat the ALTERA BGA chip (big black chip in the middle).Here is the link to the Aletra company website;
http://www.altera.com/
and here is the link to 2 pdf files that describes the resouldering procedure for the chip. It has a nice temp vs time graph!
AN081.pdf (http://www.altera.com/literature/an/an081.pdf?GSA_pos=1&WT.oss_r=1&WT.oss=an081)
AN353.pdf (http://www.altera.com/literature/an/an353.pdf?GSA_pos=1&WT.oss_r=1&WT.oss=an353)
RESOULDERING means you heat the chip until the lead contacts, at the bottom of the chip, between the board and chip, melt, so that they can reform proper contacts with the circuit board again (I think "REFLOW" means the same). The tech guy that did it for me, said he had to acctually heat it to 340 celsius (manufacturer recomends heating to a max of 220 Celcius) before he got the smell of melting lead; that's how he figured out the optimum temperature; he didn't have a thermal camera. But it worked! He did it in steps though (meaning first he tried at 220 C, then 250 C, then 300 C and finally 350 C).
There is something called "flux" which is like a wax like paste that you are supposed to apply somewhere to prevent short circuits (I guess you apply it around the edges of the chip). My tech guy applied it too.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flux_(metallurgy)
"In soldering of metals, flux serves a threefold purpose: it removes oxidation from the surfaces to be soldered, it seals out air thus preventing further oxidation, and by facilitating amalgamation improves wetting characteristics of the liquid solder. Flux is corrosive, so the parts have to be cleaned with a damp sponge or other absorbent material after soldering to prevent damage."
Here are Youtube videos on resouldering
http://www.youtube.com/watch#!v=Ek-F-M-YW5E&feature=related
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB1InDsWCjQ&feature=related
Here is a forum link by User "vblh1976"
http://forums.macnn.com/69/mac-notebooks/210232/diy-ibook-dual-usb-logic-board/
In addition to the manufacture's method, there are other ways to heat this chip.
a) Place a metal "candle cup" on top of the chip and light a candle. This should generate enough heat to melt the lead. As for how long you keep it, that depends observation and "smell". Here are some links. Try a search for "resoulder bga"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apv19Y3VlGQ
http://hackaday.com/2010/05/13/ghetto-repairs-desoldering-with-a-candle/
http://www.tuaw.com/2007/06/25/repair-your-ibooks-logic-board-with-a-candle/
b) Someone used a butane flame torch. One user discourages this method though.
****
2) Replace the "LTM300M1C8LV3.2" Logic board with a new one.
There are many ways to buy a replacement logic board
1) Search for "LTM300M1C8LV3.2" on ebay. ~$300 - $400 ( rip off , not worth it).
2) Search for "LTM300M1C8LV3.2" on google. Lots of links
3) Try the chineese auction site provided by user "vblh1976". ~ $40 (worth it I would say).
http://item.taobao.com/item.htm?id=4424159871
4) Another chineese comapny;
http://www.xincai168.com/product_show.asp?id=475
Email: xincaikeji@163.com
Remeber its "version 3.2" in "LTM300M1C8LV3.2".
If chineese charatcers are not showing properly, use this method;
http://www.chinese-tools.com/resources/windows-xp.html
If you want to translate try;
http://translate.google.com/#
http://www.google.com/language_tools?hl=EN
http://babelfish.yahoo.com/
****
Steps for PROLONGING the life of the repaired monitor.
1) Fix a small fan on top of the Altera chip (can be placed on the outside of the metal cage). I did this, and now the top, back and the front screen doesn't heat up as much!
2) Go to your video card settings and select "Enable GPU scalling". This will make your video card do all the scalling work instead of the monitor's built in video processing chip (and I think the Altera is the video chip). Obviously run the monitor at 2560 x 1600 resolution (again no scalling needed then). This way when a game runs at say 1920 x 1200 resolution or lower, your GPU will scale it up to 2560 x 1600 and send that to the monitor.
3) Put heat sinks on the other chips.
4) Say a few prayers to whatever god you beleive in.
Remember this wont solve the mysterious 1 second screen blanking that happens once or twice a day.
As for future choices, I'm never buying anything from gateway as there support is terrible. There should be class action law suit. I used to laugh at people suing for "emotional distress" thinking they were simply ripping off somebody. But now I understand what it is (not to mention the 6 months I used it with the green problems). Even though the monitor is fixed 100%, I still have this terrible feeling that the monitor might go anytime and the problems will start again. Everytime I start the PC I wait to see if it is going to be normal. This sucks. Hopefully it will go away with time. I will only buy DELL and SAMSUNG (amazing engineering) and Asus from now on.
Well hope this helps. Feel free to add to or correct this information and spread it.
Keywords tags: Repair Gateway XHD3000 30" LCD Green lines banding flicker strobe Altera BGA resoulder reflow flux TM300M1C8LV3.2 Logic board.
