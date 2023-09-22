$100 off (and more) on select RC trucks/cars at REDCAT racing store.

revenant
A little unusual for the [H] but I thougtht someone may enjoy this. $100 (and more) off on select trucks.. Sale ends 10/2/23.
These trucks are high quality, good electronics, solid builds, attention to detail on the bodies. The gen 8/9 crawlers are great rigs to get into the hobby with or add to your garage. The low riders look pretty awesome too.
https://www.redcatracing.com/
I bit on a gen 8 crawler. Love that purple Harvester Scout body.
