$100 off (and more) on select RC trucks/cars at REDCAT racing store.

revenant

revenant

[H]F Squad Captain
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
15,789
A little unusual for the [H] but I thougtht someone may enjoy this. $100 (and more) off on select trucks.. Sale ends 10/2/23.

These trucks are high quality, good electronics, solid builds, attention to detail on the bodies. The gen 8/9 crawlers are great rigs to get into the hobby with or add to your garage. The low riders look pretty awesome too.

https://www.redcatracing.com/

I bit on a gen 8 crawler. Love that purple Harvester Scout body.
 
