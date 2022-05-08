100% LHR unlock. Things just got outta hand!

KickAssCop

Nicehash unlocks full LHR on V2 LHR cards better than any other miners before it.

https://www.nicehash.com/blog/post/100-lhr-unlock-at-nicehash-its-here

Went out and bought a card last night to test it out myself and sure enough am getting better efficiency out of my 3080 Ti vs. 3090.

Guessing this is going to screw up the market again? I hope not. I know BTC is in the dump right now but if it ever rebounds, card prices are likely to go back up again.

What do you guys think?
 
SeymourGore

It's probably just my tinfoil hat tingling, but sure seems handy that the LHR is unlocked just as MSRP gets close.

But, I'm thinking it won't be enough to get back to previous demand levels. I think we'll still get back to normal pricing, until the 40-series hits.
 
