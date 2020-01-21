100% Adobe RGB least expensive options?

    I need a monitor with 100% Adobe RGB coverage for pre-print proofing of photographs with significant areas of highly-saturated colors outside of sRGB. Not ready to commit to high-end Eizo or NEC, I am looking for the least expensive options.

    Any thoughts about or experiences with the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-10? I have a credit with Lenovo, so the price would be great, but I have never read anything about ThinkVision being used for color-critical work. https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...16270UP0-27-inch-Monitor-HDMI-CD/p/61CBGAR1US

    Refurbished Dell u2713H is very inexpensive, but should I be concerned about buying an older model used?

    Others to consider?

    I also plan to get an X-Rite i1 Display Pro.

    I have been happily using an HP z24i and feel no other reason to upgrade.

    Thanks.
     
