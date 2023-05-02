10 Years - RADs leaking - Best distilled water additive for copper and Chrome-Plated copper?

Tanquen said:



I could not get a plane copper block for the RTX4090. What is the best additive for a distilled water, copper CPU and RADs with a Chrome-plated copper?



I assume the RADs are copper as one has a small leak on two sides that I can see.



Can anyone tell what brand they are? I can't see the logo and it was too long ago.



I was not wanting to redo the loop but it seems the radiators need to be replaced.



I was kind of wanting to replace the 12 DC fans with pwm fans but they work.



Can't give a guess as to what rad that may be until you pull it out. Will be easy to tell if its copper cored, brass or aluminum once you take the fittings off (most likely brass) and peek inside. I've never seen a rad leak like thatWhat kind of pt-nuke were you using? The clear pt-nuke phn or the blue pt-nuke cu (copper sulphate)? If you were using the phn and still have some, that's still the best additive for straight distilled. The blue stuff, i wouldn't mess with. It doesn't play well with copper loops, or a lot of other metals (causes corrosion). That might explain the leaks. EK specifically voids warranties if it's used in their gear. Also stains copper blocks a blueish tint iirc.I would clean and rinse the surviving rad, CPU block and fittings with CLR. To get whatever gunk has built up out of it before you expose your new GPU block.GL! And be sure to post some pics of that leaky rads ports.