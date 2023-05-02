10 Years - RADs leaking - Best distilled water additive for copper and Chrome-Plated copper?

I have always used distilled water and copper blocks with PT Nuke and a Silver Kill Coil Strip.
I could not get a plane copper block for the RTX4090. What is the best additive for a distilled water, copper CPU and RADs with a Chrome-plated copper?
I assume the RADs are copper as one has a small leak on two sides that I can see.
Can anyone tell what brand they are? I can't see the logo and it was too long ago.
I was not wanting to redo the loop but it seems the radiators need to be replaced.
I was kind of wanting to replace the 12 DC fans with pwm fans but they work.
