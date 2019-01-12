10 Player Final Fight for the PC that works at 16:9 and 21:9

is there a video of 10 players at once? I expect the view to be pulled out further to take into account the extra players, otherwise it'll look crazy... still probably fun though... cool project
 
It works at any horizontal aspect ratio (basically 1:1 +). This is a 10 player game at 64:9 aspect ratio. The levels are dynamically generated based on the aspect ratio to fit any screen size.

vpQbVVJ.png
 
Seems awesome. I love those old style beat 'em up games. How does the multiplayer work, exactly? Is is online so that random other people can join or is it local/LAN only?

(I can't go to GAF at work for some reason)
 
This is pretty sweet. Unfortunately I don't have 10 current player who might be into final fight. I only have one friend for Alien Storm (which, thanks to MAME, I play using 3 players the whole time) and another two for Mortal Kombat 3 DOS.
 
