10 Player Final Fight for the PC that works at 16:9 and 21:9

Click latest photo album.cool but the download link goes nowhere
It works at any horizontal aspect ratio (basically 1:1 +). This is a 10 player game at 64:9 aspect ratio. The levels are dynamically generated based on the aspect ratio to fit any screen size.is there a video of 10 players at once? I expect the view to be pulled out further to take into account the extra players, otherwise it'll look crazy... still probably fun though... cool project
Sorry to bump, I've been searching for this game of and on for about a year. Is there any place to get it? I've been dying to try since I first heard about it a while back.