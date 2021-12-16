10 Gbps from the pole, how do I effectively do this?

Ok just got pushed in a direction for 10 Gbps fiber, and I'm a little bit at a loss on how to wire this up. Now I know I won't be able to utilize all of it, not through wired connections in the home, not through wireless, not through every member of the family using it all simultanously (all 3 of us, one of us is 5years old), and I don't have any work related stuff that would in any way need even 1/10th this speed, but I am wondering if I can in any way set things up for the future now.



Now why 10Gbps? Why not just go with 1Gbps fiber? Well I can get 1Gbps fiber too, but it's the same cost, $40/month, they basically supply the line and don't have different pricing base on speed the line can handle (unlike literally every major ISP). So they're still wiring the neighborhood, so I have some time to plan things out, supposedly they will wire fiber and give an ONT so things are good to go from the pole to just inside the house.



So my existing router still works, and honestly nothing that connects to it wireless or wired (other than my computer) can get close to even 1 Gbps speed, and I doubt other than downloading games from very well established companies during off peak times would I even get anywhere over 1Gbps. And ultimately, at least in the near term, I'm probably going to treat it as if it's a 1 Gbps line since all the existing hardware is that. But if I wanted to bring the full power of the darkside (10Gbps line) to my rig, what's the cheapest way to go about that? Could I plug directly into the computer and then have a line from the computer that goes to the router for everything else ? I realize I'd need a 10GbE card or something first. Also could that work if the main rig isn't on all the time? Or would I want to go through a 10 GbE switch and just end up spending a bunch of money for that? I just don't want to go all LTT here because unlike him resources are limited here.



Sorry for the n00bish questions, I just have never had an option where the incoming line was so fast that it ended up being faster than what my existing hardware could handle, my jump from 6Mbps DSL to 100+ Mbps was well after Gigabit ports were common place, and the closest thing to an upgrade I had to do was upgrade from I think DOCSIS 2.0 to 3.0. Just wondering if I should wait out the storm until eventually 10 GbE becomes so common place that it'll be "cheap"?