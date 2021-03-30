10 fps more after update on Rtx 3090- Quake 2 rtx

PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
Today was small update on Quake 2 rtx, nothing changed importantly. But i observed my fps are 10+fps more. I am on all HIGH,1440P,rtx on,Global I HIGH. Guys check it.
Had 83fps on beggining. Now i have 93fps. wow. I cant believe, but i am sure that i am on the same graphic details i double checked. API RT: Automatic Selection. Hmm i think it was Nvidia rt and thats why i had 83fps. Thats changed automatically. Ok nvm sorry.
Ah and i am on the same day time in game. Morning
INFO
"
New Features:
Fixed issues:
Misc Improvements:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
Today was small update on Quake 2 rtx, nothing changed importantly. But i observed my fps are 10+fps more. I am on all HIGH,1440P,rtx on,Global I HIGH. Guys check it.
Had 83fps on beggining. Now i have 93fps. wow. I cant believe, but i am sure that i am on the same graphic details i double checked. API RT: Automatic Selection. Hmm i think it was Nvidia rt and thats why i had 83fps. Thats changed automatically. Ok nvm sorry.
Ah and i am on the same day time in game. Morning
INFO
"
New Features:
- Added support for ray tracing using the `VK_KHR_ray_query` extension API.
NOTE: This is an optional feature, and the two previously supported methods, `VK_NV_ray_tracing` and `VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline`, are still supported. We recommend using NVIDIA Graphics Driver version 465 or newer, or AMD Radeon Software version 21.3.1 or newer.
Fixed issues:
- Fixed the crash that happened on some systems when the game is minimized: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/103
- Fixed the invalid Vulkan API usage that happened in the bloom pass: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/104
- Fixed the invalid barrier for an inter-queue resource transition: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/105
- Fixed the out-of-bounds addressing of the framebuffer array: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/107
Misc Improvements:
- Reduced the delay after resolution changes by avoiding re-initialization of the RT pipelines.
- Changed the memory type required for the UBO and transparency upload buffers to `(HOST_VISIBLE | HOST_COHERENT)`.
- Improved logging around SLI initialization.
Last edited: