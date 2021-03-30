10 fps more after update on Rtx 3090- Quake 2 rtx

Added support for ray tracing using the `VK_KHR_ray_query` extension API.

NOTE: This is an optional feature, and the two previously supported methods, `VK_NV_ray_tracing` and `VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline`, are still supported. We recommend using NVIDIA Graphics Driver version 465 or newer, or AMD Radeon Software version 21.3.1 or newer.

Fixed the crash that happened on some systems when the game is minimized: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/103

Fixed the invalid Vulkan API usage that happened in the bloom pass: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/104

Fixed the invalid barrier for an inter-queue resource transition: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/105

Fixed the out-of-bounds addressing of the framebuffer array: https://github.com/NVIDIA/Q2RTX/issues/107

Reduced the delay after resolution changes by avoiding re-initialization of the RT pipelines.

Changed the memory type required for the UBO and transparency upload buffers to `(HOST_VISIBLE | HOST_COHERENT)`.

Improved logging around SLI initialization.

