10 fps more after update on Rtx 3090- Quake 2 rtx

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


Today was small update on Quake 2 rtx, nothing changed importantly. But i observed my fps are 10+fps more. I am on all HIGH,1440P,rtx on,Global I HIGH. Guys check it.
Had 83fps on beggining. Now i have 93fps. wow. I cant believe, but i am sure that i am on the same graphic details i double checked. API RT: Automatic Selection. Hmm i think it was Nvidia rt and thats why i had 83fps. Thats changed automatically. Ok nvm sorry.
Ah and i am on the same day time in game. Morning

New Features:

  • Added support for ray tracing using the `VK_KHR_ray_query` extension API.
    NOTE: This is an optional feature, and the two previously supported methods, `VK_NV_ray_tracing` and `VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline`, are still supported. We recommend using NVIDIA Graphics Driver version 465 or newer, or AMD Radeon Software version 21.3.1 or newer.


Fixed issues:



Misc Improvements:

  • Reduced the delay after resolution changes by avoiding re-initialization of the RT pipelines.
  • Changed the memory type required for the UBO and transparency upload buffers to `(HOST_VISIBLE | HOST_COHERENT)`.
  • Improved logging around SLI initialization.
