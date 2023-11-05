$10 AutoZone Credit for Old UPS Batteries

I skimmed around the forum, and didn't see a more appropriate place to post this, nor any recent mention of it, so here goes:
I replaced an old battery in a UPS, and was looking for a place to recycle it. Google said AutoZone would take them. And, they did, and even gave me a $10 in-store credit (a little 600VA battery, too). Hope this helps someone buy some WD40 or something, like it did for me....
-bZj
