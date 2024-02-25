1 kit of Corsair Vengeance (2x16gb) works but 2 kits unstable

I have a Asrock Fatality AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard (latest Bios) with a Ryzen 5600x on it.
Currently its running 1 kit of Corsair Vengeance (2x16gb) (1.2V , 16-18-18-18-35 @ 2666mhz) its stable but when I add another Corsair Vengeance kit (2x16gb), same timings, same voltage it is unstable. No overclock running DOCP/XMP settings at recommended 2666mhz at recommended timings in bios.
I have tested both kits individually and they both pass memtest so they aren't defective. I just have a feeling this motherboard doesn't like this type of ram. I can't reproduce it reliably but when gaming it would crash back into the OS. This does not happen at all when I use a single kit.
Should I try to loosen the timings or upping the voltage to see if I can get both kits to play nice with each other?
