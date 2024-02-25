1 kit of Corsair Vengeance (2x16gb) works but 2 kits unstable

fx9 said: I have a Asrock Fatality AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard (latest Bios) with a Ryzen 5600x on it.



Currently its running 1 kit of Corsair Vengeance (2x16gb) (1.2V , 16-18-18-18-35 @ 2666mhz) its stable but when I add another Corsair Vengeance kit (2x16gb), same timings, same voltage it is unstable. No overclock running DOCP/XMP settings at recommended 2666mhz at recommended timings in bios.



I have tested both kits individually and they both pass memtest so they aren't defective. I just have a feeling this motherboard doesn't like this type of ram. I can't reproduce it reliably but when gaming it would crash back into the OS. This does not happen at all when I use a single kit.



Should I try to loosen the timings or upping the voltage to see if I can get both kits to play nice with each other? Click to expand...

many b350 boards were know for exactly this. It has something to do with the route tracings for the ram. While the 5600x has a much stronger memory controller compared to a let’s say 2600x/2700x that would have gone along with your board originally.You’re using a much newer cpu with an older chipset. Yes the board supports the cpu, but it’s not going to have the memory stability improvements the newer boards have.the 500 series chipset was the start of the major improvements in memory imo. A quick google search says the same. It’s a board design issue that was much improved with the b550/b650 boards (and their x variants at least, and likely the A variants also).Your testing also proves the same thing. The memory isn’t faulty, that cpu is know for having a good imc, which leaves the board.If you want more ram you’d either have to run two sticks with higher density, do a ton of research and praying to find a compatible set of 4 that will work, or just upgrade to a 550/650 board.I’d think the same ram in a 550/650 board would run fine.