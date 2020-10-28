1-day Amazon Sabrent SSD sale up to 25% off

Kr1z said: I just bought a Adata XPG SSD SX8200 Pro 2tb for 235.. it is pcie gen 3.0 however and I was mainly just looking at BEST performing drives for loading games.

Would the Sabrent 2TB Rocket be better for this application? Click to expand...

Those Adata SX8200 run hot, I have it in my unraid server as a cache drive and on high usage(100+gig transfers) it frequently was warning me it was pushin 55C. I had the included heatsink on at the time but upgraded after seeing that flash on and off. Its been better after replacing the heat sink. The performance of the drive has been solid besides temps though.