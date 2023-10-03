1.9TB Samsung 983 DCT M.2 22110 compatible with 2TB Samsung 980 Pro?

I have an OS on Samsung 980 Pro 2TB M.2 NVMe I would like copied to Samsung 983 DCT 22110 format. The specs say it's 1.9TB. The 980 is 2TB. Will 980 get copied over to 983, precisely, or is the 983 really under 2TB and thus the copy will not occur correctly? I need to use either dd or Macrium reflect bit-by-bit disk clone. It has always worked well in the past.



If the 1.9TB 983 is not an option, what are other 22110 M.2 SSD that will be an exact match for 980 Pro size-wise? 2TB.



The other question is, will the 980 Pro 2280 fit in the place where a 22110 SSD currently residing? I need to install an OS onto a machine I currently do not have access to and it's off-line. I understand 2280 and 22110 are using the same interface and are basically the same thing with 22110 just 30mm longer?