$1,900 Death Stranding Jacket Released, Sells Out Instantly

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,722
Why are people spending almost 2-grand on this with the economy the way it is?

"If you’re wondering about the links between the two, I spoke with Kojima Pro’s Yoji Shinkawa and Acronym co-founder Errolson Hugh about their collaboration last year, which resulted in Hugh making a cameo in the game, and a few pieces of Acronym gear featuring.

This particular jacket isn’t one of those pieces, it’s just one of Acronym’s most famous jackets—the J1A-GT—done in a Death Stranding style in honor of their collab, with the signature chest pocket done in yellow to mimic the baby jar and some Bridges logos on the chest, arms and back."

https://kotaku.com/1900-death-stranding-jacket-released-sells-out-instan-1842949514
 
K

kzrider

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2007
Messages
317
I am glad this was out of my price range and that I knew nothing about it. It is hideous..... oh well wasn't made for me anyway since I can't afford it lol.
 
R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,583
I guess we know what some people are spending their stimulus checks on....
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,748
I hadn't heard of Death Stranding until now. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.

If a game is anticipated enough that people are willing to pay $2k for a piece of clothing from the game, maybe, just maybe, that game is worth checking out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top