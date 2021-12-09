1.5V is the hard cap for Zen 3 - The Stilt / 1.55V is the cap for Zen 3 - AMD

Following on from this thread, I've continued to do research and spoken with the AMD Technical Marketing guy who made the Zen 3 voltage slide, as well as overclocker The Stilt. Both have opposing views of what is acceptable, with the latter basing it on AMD's baked-in limits...
A little bit of context partly copied from my thread at OCN. It's a simple question, but after more than 5 weeks of searching for an authoritative answer, I'm lost. In theory, AMD should be that authoritative answer but AMD's hardware contradicts its employees (more below).
➡ The Question
At stock power limits with PBO and any vendor-specific motherboard 'enhancements' disabled, as well as automatic voltage and LLC, and with DOCP/XMP enabled or disabled, what is the maximum amount of voltage Zen 3 can request and will be delivered?
➡ The Reason For Asking
The reason for asking this simple question is after noticing HWiNFO reporting up to 1.531V being delivered (VDDCR_CPU/SVI2 TFN) to the CPU, and 1.550V being requested (VID).
Now on to the answers. In order to make it easier to read, I will insert thumbnails instead of full-sized images. If people find this difficult to see, please let me know and I'll edit the post.
➡ Answer #1: AMD promotional slide - the following is taken from the thumbnail side
Answer: 1.500VFactory Voltage Range with no overclock, no undervolt, 100% stock operation: 0.200V - 1.500V
Answer: 1.500VMax Boost (Lightly-Threaded/Bursty Workloads): ~0.450V - 1.500V
Source:
➡ Answer #2: AMD Support - the following is taken from an AMD support email
Answer: 1.531V - 1.550V... the voltage that you're detecting is totally fine, [especially] after [checking] the good performance that you're receiving in multicore tasks.
The peaks [of 1.531V] mentioned in "SVI2 TFN" are for less than a second, and probably during a boost on the performance...
Due to the technology Precision Boost 2, your processor will always require the maximum amount of power that it [considers] safe (and your motherboard can deliver), in order to keep the frequency of all cores at the maximum when in use. If this wasn't possible to handle, you would receive crashes and most likely, the system will automatically shut down as protection.
Source #1:
Source #2: Phone call where I mention 1.550V, which unfortunately I can't provide a copy of.
➡ Answer #3: Professional overclocker 'The Stilt' - the following is taken from a discussion on Reddit and OCN with overclocker The Stilt
Answer #1: 1.50000V[Assuming the SMU operates at it's default configuration and the VRM configuration matches AMD's specifications and there is no voltage offsets or voltage / current biasing of any sort], Zen 2 or Zen 3 CPUs never request over 1.500V, it is specifically limited to this value just like AMD specifies in the slides ([un]surprisingly).
The effective Vmax can be lowered and some AGESA-versions have allowed that to the end-users however, there is no real way to increase the limit. SVI2 TFN (i.e. the telemetry) voltage for the CPU cores (VDDCR_CPU) can be seen reaching 1.500V when the actual (not the SW reading) VDDCR_CPU plane current is zero, i.e. there is no voltage drop (Rll xmOhm * 0 = 0).
Note: After speaking privately with The Stilt and probing my CPU (following his instructions), he confirmed the CPU is hard-limited to 1.50000V. Therefore, it's my Asus B550-E that is doing something, although after The Stilt spending a day working on different BIOSes and boards, he couldn't work out what.
Source:
Answer #2: 1.50000V (delivered voltage)1.55000V is the maximum voltage SVI2 interface standard. 1.50000V (up to) is what is actually used on Zen 2 / Zen 3 CPUs, when they are being operated as intended by AMD (i.e. no foul from the motherboard side), period.
Source:
And finally, confirmation of what the CPU reports
➡ Answer #4: AMD Technical Marketing 'AMD Robert' - the man who created the slide in Answer #1 - the following is taken from a discussion on Reddit with verified AMD employee Robert, who works in Technical Marketing and answers technical on the AMD sub-reddit.
Answer: 1.550V (VID and delivered, i.e. VDDCR_CPU)1.55V is the maximum factory VID for automatic/stock operation on all Ryzen parts from 2016 until the time of this post. It's not unusual, but values around 1.5V are just more typical. But if the processor is very chilly and being lightly used, 1.55V is possible.
Source:
➡ Conclusion
Assuming everything is stock (excl. XMP/DOCP);
- based on AMD's slide the maximum VID is 1.5000V
- based on the person who made the slide the maximum VID is 1.5500V
- based on AMD Support the maximum 'voltage' is 1.5500V
- based on The Stilt, a world-famous professional overclocker, the maximum VID is 1.5000V
- Based on my specific CPU, the maximum VID is 1.50000V
The Stilt confirmed the exact CPU limit for voltage requests on my CPU. That limit, according to the CPU, is 1.50000V. That is, according to The Stilt, the case with at least the 5800X, 5900X, & 5950X. I realise this only applies to VID, but a higher VID often leads to a higher Core SVI2 TFN.