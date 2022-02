1.5V is the hard cap for Zen 3 - The Stilt / 1.55V is the cap for Zen 3 - AMD

I appear to have fixed the problem.

It's now been a little over a month since I found the fix. I've been monitoring with HWiNFO constantly, and the effective VID has not increased above 1.50000V, whereas before it would instantly raise to 1.55000V with most games and applications - event at idle.- Both Martin, the developer of HWiNFO, and The Stilt have stated that my fix shouldn't have worked, but I'm not sure what else to say.- The problem was AMD's driver installer stating that a driver install had been successful, when it hadn't actually checked whether Windows was able to properly initialise the devices.- Since every part of the PC was new, I installed Windows 11 and the AMD Chipset drivers in a normal way.- However, whilst the installer stated the drivers were installed, and Device Manager showed 'This device is working properly', under the Events tab, it was clear Windows had never been able to correctly initialise any of the devices- This applies to devices such as SMBus, GPIO, PCI, I2C, and even PSP- After completely removing all AMD drivers, and then manually installing the driver for each device one at a time, Windows was then able to initialise the device- Since performing that the effective VID has thus far remained at 1.50000V- Performance increased immediately, but only slightly (overclocked, only XMP enabled with 1:1, Windows Update disabled for testing). Cinebench R23 1C: 1,610 | nT: 21,600. Again, that's only with XMP enabled on my relatively slow RAM (3600 CL18, 18-22-22-42) and obviously 1:1 FCLK, etc.