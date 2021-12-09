1.5V is the hard cap for Zen 3 - The Stilt / 1.55V is the cap for Zen 3 - AMD

There is a voltage drop from the VRM through the power plane to the CPU, if the CPU is asking for a higher voltage then 1.5v, it is maybe because it is not seeing 1.5v at the socket or internally so it is OK. CPU can still be limited to 1.5v internally but can request higher voltage from the motherboard because of inherit voltage drops from the VRMs to the CPU.



Modern CPUs look at a number of factors, such as Temperature, Current, how many cores active etc. Now if one pushes 1.5v to all cores at full load, allows temperatures to be rather high -> I would expect degradation would occur pretty quick. I know I zapped a Zen 1700x with over 1.75v for about a 5 minute period due to my mistake in the bios on voltage offset -> result was it could no longer do any kind of boost without crashing. Any voltage over 1.4v would cause a crash afterwards, ended up getting another 1700x and using the degraded 1700x in another motherboard with PB disabled with a manually OC since it worked fine with voltages less than 1.4v. Used it for a couple of years that way.