1.5V is the hard cap for Zen 3 - The Stilt / 1.55V is the cap for Zen 3 - AMD

PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
Following on from this thread, I've continued to do research and spoken with the AMD Technical Marketing guy who made the Zen 3 voltage slide, as well as overclocker The Stilt. Both have opposing views of what is acceptable, with the latter basing it on AMD's baked-in limits...

A little bit of context partly copied from my thread at OCN. It's a simple question, but after more than 5 weeks of searching for an authoritative answer, I'm lost. In theory, AMD should be that authoritative answer but AMD's hardware contradicts its employees (more below).

The Question
At stock power limits with PBO and any vendor-specific motherboard 'enhancements' disabled, as well as automatic voltage and LLC, and with DOCP/XMP enabled or disabled, what is the maximum amount of voltage Zen 3 can request and will be delivered?

The Reason For Asking
The reason for asking this simple question is after noticing HWiNFO reporting up to 1.531V being delivered (VDDCR_CPU/SVI2 TFN) to the CPU, and 1.550V being requested (VID).

Now on to the answers. In order to make it easier to read, I will insert thumbnails instead of full-sized images. If people find this difficult to see, please let me know and I'll edit the post.

Answer #1: AMD promotional slide - the following is taken from the thumbnail side
Factory Voltage Range with no overclock, no undervolt, 100% stock operation: 0.200V - 1.500V
Answer: 1.500V
Max Boost (Lightly-Threaded/Bursty Workloads): ~0.450V - 1.500V
Answer: 1.500V
Source:
AMD-Ryzen-5000-Desktop-CPUs_Temps_Overclock_Power-Limit_Profiles_2.jpg

Answer #2: AMD Support - the following is taken from an AMD support email
... the voltage that you're detecting is totally fine, [especially] after [checking] the good performance that you're receiving in multicore tasks.
The peaks [of 1.531V] mentioned in "SVI2 TFN" are for less than a second, and probably during a boost on the performance...

Due to the technology Precision Boost 2, your processor will always require the maximum amount of power that it [considers] safe (and your motherboard can deliver), in order to keep the frequency of all cores at the maximum when in use. If this wasn't possible to handle, you would receive crashes and most likely, the system will automatically shut down as protection.
Answer: 1.531V - 1.550V
Source #1:
amd-support-email-svi2tfn.png

Source #2: Phone call where I mention 1.550V, which unfortunately I can't provide a copy of.

Answer #3: Professional overclocker 'The Stilt' - the following is taken from a discussion on Reddit and OCN with overclocker The Stilt
[Assuming the SMU operates at it's default configuration and the VRM configuration matches AMD's specifications and there is no voltage offsets or voltage / current biasing of any sort], Zen 2 or Zen 3 CPUs never request over 1.500V, it is specifically limited to this value just like AMD specifies in the slides ([un]surprisingly).

The effective Vmax can be lowered and some AGESA-versions have allowed that to the end-users however, there is no real way to increase the limit. SVI2 TFN (i.e. the telemetry) voltage for the CPU cores (VDDCR_CPU) can be seen reaching 1.500V when the actual (not the SW reading) VDDCR_CPU plane current is zero, i.e. there is no voltage drop (Rll xmOhm * 0 = 0).
Answer #1: 1.50000V
Note: After speaking privately with The Stilt and probing my CPU (following his instructions), he confirmed the CPU is hard-limited to 1.50000V. Therefore, it's my Asus B550-E that is doing something, although after The Stilt spending a day working on different BIOSes and boards, he couldn't work out what.
Source:
stilt-1.png

1.55000V is the maximum voltage SVI2 interface standard. 1.50000V (up to) is what is actually used on Zen 2 / Zen 3 CPUs, when they are being operated as intended by AMD (i.e. no foul from the motherboard side), period.
Answer #2: 1.50000V (delivered voltage)
Source:
stilt-2.png

And finally, confirmation of what the CPU reports
the-stilt-private-message-1.5v.png

Answer #4: AMD Technical Marketing 'AMD Robert' - the man who created the slide in Answer #1 - the following is taken from a discussion on Reddit with verified AMD employee Robert, who works in Technical Marketing and answers technical on the AMD sub-reddit.
1.55V is the maximum factory VID for automatic/stock operation on all Ryzen parts from 2016 until the time of this post. It's not unusual, but values around 1.5V are just more typical. But if the processor is very chilly and being lightly used, 1.55V is possible.
Answer: 1.550V (VID and delivered, i.e. VDDCR_CPU)
Source:
AMD-robert-3-slide_created.png

Conclusion
Assuming everything is stock (excl. XMP/DOCP);
  1. based on AMD's slide the maximum VID is 1.5000V
  2. based on the person who made the slide the maximum VID is 1.5500V
  3. based on AMD Support the maximum 'voltage' is 1.5500V
  4. based on The Stilt, a world-famous professional overclocker, the maximum VID is 1.5000V
  5. Based on my specific CPU, the maximum VID is 1.50000V
What are your thoughts? AMD's hardware contradicts AMD's statements...

The Stilt confirmed the exact CPU limit for voltage requests on my CPU. That limit, according to the CPU, is 1.50000V. That is, according to The Stilt, the case with at least the 5800X, 5900X, & 5950X. I realise this only applies to VID, but a higher VID often leads to a higher Core SVI2 TFN.
 
Skull_Angel

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2010
Messages
1,663
Possible margin of error in reporting? Though 0.031 does seem high for deviance; if programs report higher than a physical probe, that's what I'd usually suspect.

May be the materials' thermal properties have a larger variance in resistance than expected and it's somehow effecting the way it's metered/reported. Impurities/imperfections have the potential to create large variances at such a small scale and we do know that the manufacturing QC at this size isn't perfect.

edit; just realized there's another thread on this subject, might want to have this one locked or merged, haha
 
Last edited:
PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
Skull_Angel said:
Possible margin of error in reporting? Though 0.031 does seem high for deviance; if programs report higher than a physical probe, that's what I'd usually suspect.

May be the materials' thermal properties have a larger variance in resistance than expected and it's somehow effecting the way it's metered/reported. Impurities/imperfections have the potential to create large variances at such a small scale and we do know that the manufacturing QC at this size isn't perfect.

edit; just realized there's another thread on this subject, might want to have this one locked or merged, haha
I've spoken to the developer of HWiNFO, as well as The Stilt, about the Core VID (Effective) and both have stated that is an accurate figure, or at least it's more accurate than the VID reported at the top of HWiNFO and The Stilt's view is very clear - it should never go above 1.50000V.

I'd rather have the old thread deleted, if both can't simultaneously exist, as I believe this thread puts forward the case in a clear way with sources. I think (hope) that's more useful to people.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,549
Well what's requested and what's applied are two different things. We've long seen differences in voltage supplied between motherboards and even specific bioses. You would need to compare the CPU back to back with multiple boards and/or BIOS revisions to have any kind of idea if what is responsible for supplying that amount of voltage.
 
PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
FlawleZ said:
Well what's requested and what's applied are two different things. We've long seen differences in voltage supplied between motherboards and even specific bioses. You would need to compare the CPU back to back with multiple boards and/or BIOS revisions to have any kind of idea if what is responsible for supplying that amount of voltage.
The factory limit (as confirmed by The Stilt) for my CPU is set to 1.50000V (confirmation by probing the CPU with specialised tools) which is its vmax. No motherboard at optimised/stock settings should ever push the CPU over this value.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
37,428
PiersJH said:
The factory limit (as confirmed by The Stilt) for my CPU is set to 1.50000V (confirmation by probing the CPU with specialised tools) which is its vmax. No motherboard at optimised/stock settings should ever push the CPU over this value.
the stilt is not amd, he did not make the chip. if amd is saying its fine, give up, your on a pointless crusade for some reason.

PiersJH said:
I don't have the permissions to do that.
odd.
 
PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
pendragon1 said:
the stilt is not amd, he did not make the chip. if amd is saying its fine, give up, your on a pointless crusade for some reason.


odd.
He's not AMD, but even if ignoring him entirely, the fact remains the CPU reports its factory-set vmax at 1.50000V.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,549
PiersJH said:
He's not AMD, but even if ignoring him entirely, the fact remains the CPU reports its factory-set vmax at 1.50000V.
It sounds like you would be best served hitting up the motherboard manufacturers and asking why they are oversupplying voltage. In your case I would just reach out to Asus.
 
noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,677
There is a voltage drop from the VRM through the power plane to the CPU, if the CPU is asking for a higher voltage then 1.5v, it is maybe because it is not seeing 1.5v at the socket or internally so it is OK. CPU can still be limited to 1.5v internally but can request higher voltage from the motherboard because of inherit voltage drops from the VRMs to the CPU.

Modern CPUs look at a number of factors, such as Temperature, Current, how many cores active etc. Now if one pushes 1.5v to all cores at full load, allows temperatures to be rather high -> I would expect degradation would occur pretty quick. I know I zapped a Zen 1700x with over 1.75v for about a 5 minute period due to my mistake in the bios on voltage offset -> result was it could no longer do any kind of boost without crashing. Any voltage over 1.4v would cause a crash afterwards, ended up getting another 1700x and using the degraded 1700x in another motherboard with PB disabled with a manually OC since it worked fine with voltages less than 1.4v. Used it for a couple of years that way.
 
PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
noko said:
There is a voltage drop from the VRM through the power plane to the CPU, if the CPU is asking for a higher voltage then 1.5v, it is maybe because it is not seeing 1.5v at the socket or internally so it is OK. CPU can still be limited to 1.5v internally but can request higher voltage from the motherboard because of inherit voltage drops from the VRMs to the CPU.

Modern CPUs look at a number of factors, such as Temperature, Current, how many cores active etc. Now if one pushes 1.5v to all cores at full load, allows temperatures to be rather high -> I would expect degradation would occur pretty quick. I know I zapped a Zen 1700x with over 1.75v for about a 5 minute period due to my mistake in the bios on voltage offset -> result was it could no longer do any kind of boost without crashing. Any voltage over 1.4v would cause a crash afterwards, ended up getting another 1700x and using the degraded 1700x in another motherboard with PB disabled with a manually OC since it worked fine with voltages less than 1.4v. Used it for a couple of years that way.
The Stilt is firmly of the view that the 'VID (Effective)' reading should never go above 1.50000V at stock settings as the fused Vmax is 1.50000V. Anyone using a 5000 series CPU at stock (like me) should never see that value increase over the factory limit.
 
SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
17,530
PiersJH said:
The Stilt is firmly of the view that the 'VID (Effective)' reading should never go above 1.50000V at stock settings as the fused Vmax is 1.50000V. Anyone using a 5000 series CPU at stock (like me) should never see that value increase over the factory limit.
Unless the motherboard itself is feeding the CPU more voltage. It sure as hell wouldn't be the first time a motherboard manufacturer has done something like this in order to eek out a small win in benchmarks. From what I've seen Asus is notorious for doing this and has been for years.
 
alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
8,305
PiersJH said:
The Stilt is firmly of the view that the 'VID (Effective)' reading should never go above 1.50000V at stock settings as the fused Vmax is 1.50000V. Anyone using a 5000 series CPU at stock (like me) should never see that value increase over the factory limit.
Fuses don't control voltage. They control current.
 
PiersJH

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
21
Update: I appear to have fixed the problem. It's now been a little over a month since I (think I) found the fix. I've been monitoring with HWiNFO constantly, and the effective VID has not increased above 1.50000V, whereas before it would instantly raise to 1.55000V with most games and applications - event at idle.

- Both Martin, the developer of HWiNFO, and The Stilt have stated that my fix shouldn't have worked, but I'm not sure what else to say.
- The problem was AMD's driver installer stating that a driver install had been successful, when it hadn't actually checked whether Windows was able to properly initialise the devices.
- Since every part of the PC was new, I installed Windows 11 and the AMD Chipset drivers (and the two/three updates to the Chipset drivers) in a normal way.
- However, whilst the installer stated the drivers were installed, and Device Manager showed 'This device is working properly', under the Events tab (in Device Manager), it was clear Windows had never been able to correctly initialise any of the devices
- This applies to devices such as SMBus, GPIO, PCI, I2C, and even PSP
- After completely removing all AMD drivers (but saving the extracted AMD directory the installer creates on C:\), and then manually installing the driver for each device one at a time, Windows was then able to initialise the device
- Since performing that (and rebooting) the effective VID has thus far remained at 1.50000V
- Performance increased immediately, but only slightly (not overclocked, only XMP enabled with 1:1, Windows Update disabled for testing). Cinebench R23 1C: 1,610 | nT: 21,600. Again, that's only with XMP enabled on my relatively slow RAM (3600 CL18, 18-22-22-42) and obviously 1:1 FCLK, etc.


alxlwson said:
Fuses don't control voltage. They control current.
Not sure if you're being deliberately obtuse, or not. A feature can be fused off in silicon... it's very common.
 
