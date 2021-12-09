1.50000V is the hard cap for Zen 3 - The Stilt / 1.5500V is the cap for Zen 3 - AMD

... the voltage that you're detecting is totally fine, [especially] after [checking] the good performance that you're receiving in multicore tasks.

The peaks [of 1.531V] mentioned in "SVI2 TFN" are for less than a second, and probably during a boost on the performance...



Due to the technology Precision Boost 2, your processor will always require the maximum amount of power that it [considers] safe (and your motherboard can deliver), in order to keep the frequency of all cores at the maximum when in use. If this wasn't possible to handle, you would receive crashes and most likely, the system will automatically shut down as protection.