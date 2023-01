My fiancés father wants internet to his butcher shop 1/4 mile down the driveway. I got a useable signal to the barn when I put in a security camera. I have direct line of site between buildings. This only needs to be fast enough to sync quickbooks and possibly run a couple security cameras. Long Ping times won’t matter much. Will this be feasible with 2.4ghz equipment on the cheap? For $30 a month we can hotspot a visible phone with a wisp router. But just looking at options